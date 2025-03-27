Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,626 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.35.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

