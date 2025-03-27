Leap Therapeutics’ (LPTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPTX. Robert W. Baird lowered Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W cut Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.35. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

