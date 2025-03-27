Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

