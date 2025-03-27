Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

FTHI opened at $22.35 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

