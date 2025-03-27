Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,659,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 346,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

