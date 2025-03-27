Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $350,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

