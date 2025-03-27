CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $30,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.1 %

ADM opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

