Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Drops By 81.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

