Blair William & Co. IL Sells 79,074 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,074 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $99,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

