Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $121,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $864.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.