Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,712 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $211,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Down 4.3 %

PSTG stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.