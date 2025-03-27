Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.