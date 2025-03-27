Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Kemira Oyj stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
