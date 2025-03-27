Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $37.17

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,368,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,963 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yelp Price Performance
Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
