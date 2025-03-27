Cormark Has Negative Estimate for MAG Silver FY2025 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

Shares of MAG opened at C$22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.45.

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

