First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,237.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 20,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 285,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 67,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FEMS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $282.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

