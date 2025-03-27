Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMY opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

