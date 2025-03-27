Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,323,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Moderna worth $1,676,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Moderna by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.