Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,235 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after buying an additional 193,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,366,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,043 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $237,643,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $157.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.83. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

