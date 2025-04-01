Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $294.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $294,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $370.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

