Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

