Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

