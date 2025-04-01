Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.
About Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
