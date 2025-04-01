Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

SCHB opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

