200 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.12.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

