May Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,855 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $513.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

