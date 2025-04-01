Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

