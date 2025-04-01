Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

NYSE:CB opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $303.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

