Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

