Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 3,070.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.