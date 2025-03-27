NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

