Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,631.70. The trade was a 17.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 136,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $764.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

