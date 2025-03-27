Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tenet Fintech Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKKFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 45,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,098. The company has a market cap of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. Tenet Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

