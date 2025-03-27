LM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LM Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.