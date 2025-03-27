GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). 4,854,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,427,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

