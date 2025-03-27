Xaar (LON:XAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Xaar Trading Up 1.5 %

LON XAR opened at GBX 69 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.52. Xaar has a 12 month low of GBX 57.60 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xaar news, insider Paul James bought 14,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.47 ($12,802.20). Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

