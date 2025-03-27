Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 94.1% increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 137.94 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.51).

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Analysts forecast that Luceco will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

