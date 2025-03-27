Personal Group (LON:PGH) Releases Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%.

Personal Group Trading Up 3.3 %

LON PGH opened at GBX 247.92 ($3.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.22. Personal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on PGH

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.