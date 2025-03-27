International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.16 and last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 23370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.59.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.60.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

