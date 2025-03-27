International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.16 and last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 23370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on IPCO
International Petroleum Stock Performance
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Intuitive Machines Gains After Earnings Beat, NASA Missions Ahead
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Nike Stock Dips on Earnings: Analysts Weigh in on What’s Next
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Carnival Corporation Will Cruise to Higher Price Points This Year
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.