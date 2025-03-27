97,340 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Bought by Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 407,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,077,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.