Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $157,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

ISRG opened at $509.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.42.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

