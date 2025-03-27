Moment Partners LLC Takes $48.05 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 93,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,052,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 9.2% of Moment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $484.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.12 and its 200 day moving average is $504.83. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.