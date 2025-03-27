ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold” Rating

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPY opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

