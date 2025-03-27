Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Kyocera had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

