MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDM Permian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDMP traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 123,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,137. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

