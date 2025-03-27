Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £230.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

