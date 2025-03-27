Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 167.1% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 12,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.