Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on OXM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.
