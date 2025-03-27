Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zepp Health Price Performance
Shares of ZEPP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
About Zepp Health
Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.
See Also
