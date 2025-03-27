LM Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,702,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,873,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.