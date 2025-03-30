United Bank Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.