Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

